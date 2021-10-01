Cathedral Quarter BID gets ‘overwhelming’ backing for a further five year term

Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District, Destination CQ, has received an impressive vote of confidence with members voting for it to continue operating for a further five years and implementing its new business plan.

All BIDs across the UK are required to poll their members every five years if they are to continue to operate. When the votes were counted it emerged that 86% had voted Yes.

CQ BID manager Damien Corr, said: “This gives us a fantastic mandate to deliver the Business Plan over the next five years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul McErlean, Destination CQ chair, Kate Nicholl, Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor and Damien Corr, Destination CQ manager

“Our Directors and staff are keen to get started in the delivery of the plan. There are green shoots of recovery emerging but much remains to be done. We hear your concerns about the physical infrastructure of the area and we are already working on this.

“We will monitor and evaluate the Business Plan as we go to ensure that it remains relevant to your business needs in a rapidly changing landscape. We rely on and very much welcome your input and feedback and we will make good on our commitment for better communication and engagement.”

However, Mr Corr also acknowledged not all members engaged with the ballot, he explained: “We appreciate that not everyone voted yes and we very much welcome the opportunity to better engage with this cohort to outline the benefits that have accrued to date and to explore how we can make the BID more relevant to them. We planned for a Yes vote, so there will be no break in service delivery. It’s onward and upwards from here on.”

Chair of Destination CQ, Paul McErlean welcomed the vote of confidence, he continued: “The yes vote is a welcome validation of the hard work and dedication of my fellow Directors and Staff over the last five years. This entire BID team has put considerable time and effort into making our area the best place in the City in which to do business and to socialise.”

Mr McErlean also issued an invitation to any business owner who thinks that they can make a difference in the area to come and join the Board of Directors.

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl, added: “Belfast Improvement Districts play an important role in supporting businesses and encouraging a sense of cohesion and shared ownership in the city’s success. As we continue on our Covid recovery journey, the work of BIDs is more important than ever in helping businesses to navigate whatever challenges may lie ahead.

“I congratulate Destination CQ on securing such a ringing endorsement from our business community, and wish them every success as they embark on the next five years.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.