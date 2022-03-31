Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Enterprise Fund is supporting young businesses

Julienne Elliot, acting head of prosperity and place, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, councillor Richard Holmes, and economic development officer Bridget McCaughan

The latest round of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Enterprise Fund will open on Monday, April 4.

The fund is aimed at supporting young businesses (less than two years old) to address barriers to growth through new and innovative approaches.

Since its launch in 2017, the Enterprise Fund has allocated over £250,000 to local businesses, which has helped them to innovate, upscale and expand their base outside local markets. All types of businesses are eligible to apply, including manufacturing, services, hospitality, tourism, retail and construction.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, councillor Richard Holmes, said: “Council’s Enterprise Fund has shown to have a hugely positive impact and I am very proud that we are continuing to support innovative entrepreneurs as they set out to achieve further success.

“These businesses are vital to generating further prosperity in our area, and this type of targeted funding will allow them to further grow and develop.

“Last year’s successful applicants offered a diverse range of products and services including luxury home fragrances, boat cruises, wheelie bin cleaning, physiotherapy, beauty, electric vehicle charging point installers and professional virtual assistant services so I’m looking forward to seeing what this year’s round will bring.”

The Enterprise Fund closes on Friday, April 29 at 12 noon.

