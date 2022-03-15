Causeway Sensors raises £1.5m investment to speed up bringing new drugs to market

Denise Sidhu, partner, Kernel Capital, Dr Antony Murphy, CEO, Causeway Sensors, Dr Bob Pollard, founder, Causeway Sensors and David Moore, head of Spin-outs & Investments, QUBIS

Causeway Sensors has developed the Nano Sensor Platform to help speed up the time taken to bring new drugs to market, reduce the risks involved and improve decision making.

The investment comprises of £1.3m from the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund NI and £250,000 from an existing QUBIS investor.

Causeway Sensors was established in 2016 and its patented Nano Sensor Platform is the result of five years of high impact research and development following 20 years of research at Queens University Belfast.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Causeway Sensors Ltd was awarded £3.3m in grant support from UK Research & Innovation as part of the Smart Nano NI consortium, led by Seagate Technology and another joint Kernel Capital/QUBIS portfolio company, Cirdan Imaging.

In co-ordination with the investment the board and executive team have been enhanced and restructured. This includes Dr Bob Pollard, founder taking on the role of executive president, Dr Antony Murphy is promoted to chief executive officer and Deirdre Francis, formerly of Intelesens has been appointed to the newly created role of finance director.

Niall Olden, managing partner, Kernel Capital, said: “There is an unmet need for instrumentation that can provide high value data in real time, online, throughout the drug development process, we believe Causeway Sensors can deliver on that need. Causeway is a great example of the deep tech that exists within the current QUBIS portfolio and we are delighted to once again support the team with their plans to bring this ground breaking technology into the market.”

David Moore, head of Spin-outs & Investments, QUBIS, continued: “This latest round of funding is the final stepping-stone on the path to commercialisation of Causeway’s technology and I want to take the opportunity to thank our investors for their continued support on our journey. This investment, along with the competitive grant-funding we were awarded from UKRI, will put Causeway in a strong osition to fully validate our first product with blue-chip pharmaceutical companies before entering the bioproduction market.”

Antony Murphy, CEO, Causeway Sensors, added: “The Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund (NI) was designed to help SMEs in NI to accelerate their growth. Invest NI has committed £15m of funding to this fund which is part financed by the European Regional Development Fund under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014-2020. Invest NI’s R&D support is part funded by ERDF under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014-2020.”

