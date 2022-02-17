Celebrate a decade of Belfast’s iconic attraction with your Titanic memories

Titanic Belfast’s chief executive, Judith Owens MBE, are team members who have worked at the world-leading tourist attraction since it opened in 2012, Matt Prescott, maintenance technician, Eve Buchanan-Graham, executive office manager, Jonny Kelso, visitor experience crew and Judith Colhoun, duty and events officer

Perhaps you popped the question to your partner, enjoyed a special day with family, celebrated a big birthday or bumped into your favourite celebrity or super-star – if you have a Titanic memory then Titanic Belfast wants to hear from you.

The best movie-magic moments will be selected to star in the 10th birthday show-reel, alongside some of Titanic Belfast’s staff’s favourite moments.

The short film will be premiered during the birthday celebrations and will also be available online for people to watch around the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the celebrations, members of the team who have worked at Titanic Belfast since it first opened in 2012 have shared their favourite Titanic Memories.

One interesting tale is from the chief executive, Judith Owens MBE who explained: “I can’t believe that we are celebrating the 10th birthday of Titanic Belfast.

“There’s been so many stand out moments for me during this time, but my favourite memory is definitely from one the very first opening events in 2012.

“I was director of operations at the time and as the building was closing for the day, I looked down from Level 2 and could see a family taking a photo in front of the Titanic sign.

“I felt a real moment of achievement and realisation that that was it and I just knew that the image would be forever replicated by thousands of families from all over the world as visitors went through our doors.”

Another is from Judith Colhoun, duty and events officer who remembers being introduced to Ballymena star Liam Neeson continued: “My absolute favourite Titanic Memory was when Liam Neeson came to visit and I gave him a tour of the Titanic Experience galleries.

“He couldn’t have been nicer and what I loved is that he told me that wherever he is filming in the world, he always tells the cast and crew if you haven’t been to Northern Ireland, go! And specifically go to Belfast.

“He just loves the city and now that he has been to Titanic Belfast, he said he’ll add that to the list.

“So that was a definite highlight for me.”

Jonny Kelso, visitor experience crew recalled his treasured memory of the award-winning tourist attraction when the Irish rugby squad visited: “Over the last 10 years, I’ve really enjoyed meeting the guests from around the world that visit Titanic Belfast and it is my pleasure to be able to share with them the story of Titanic.

“A particular highlight for me was from 2014 when the Irish rugby squad visited and I got to take the players on a tour of the experience - it was amazing to get the opportunity to meet them and something I’ll always remember.”

If you are one of the over six million people from around the world who have enjoyed a visit to Titanic Belfast since it opened in 2012, joining VIP guests such as Her Majesty The Queen, Titanic director James Cameron, the discoverer of Titanic, Dr Robert Ballard, as well as celebrities including Adele, Sir Rod Stewart, The Backstreet Boys, Michael Bublé and Laurence Fishburne - then don’t miss the chance to be part of this milestone anniversary.

Urging everyone to ‘jump on-board’, Judith Owens MBE, added: “Titanic Belfast has helped put Northern Ireland on the world stage over the last decade and this would not have been possible without the millions of visitors that have walked through the doors and enjoyed the unique experience we offer.

“We would love some of these visitors to get involved in our 10th birthday show-reel, so please get in touch and send us your Titanic Memories and you never know, you could play a starring role in the celebrations!”

Guests can share Titanic Memories by emailing a photograph and a short blurb telling the story to [email protected] or sharing an entry via social media, tagging @TitanicBelfast and using #TBTurns10.

Entries must be received by Sunday, February 20.

For more information, visit www.titanicbelfast.com.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.