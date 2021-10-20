Celebrity chef Suzie Lee cooks up signature dishes for Supervalu

The new dishes - Sesame Soy Pulled Chicken and Family Favourite Mac & Cheese, are the latest addition to SuperValu’s SimpliDish fuss-free dinner range, exclusively prepared by family-run business, McAtamney’s of Antrim.

Complementing the existing portfolio of over 50 quick and convenient main and side options, Suzie’s dishes have been developed using the freshest of local ingredients and offer a simple dinner solution for families without compromising on quality or taste.

The Lisburn local, who became a TV sensation when she was crowned the winner of BBC cooking show, ‘Best Home Cook’ in 2020, is best known for her feel-good, crowd-pleasing family meals. In 2020, Suzie partnered with SuperValu and shared several easy-to-follow food recipes with the brand’s customers through its seasonal retail magazine.

Northern Irish celebrity chef Suzie Lee has teamed up with a local food producer to craft two signature convenience dishes as part of an ongoing brand partnership with SuperValu

Commenting on the launch of her new SimpliDish convenience meals, Suzie Lee, said: “I’m passionate about creating delicious, fuss-free food for my family – but as a busy working mum, I also know how challenging it can sometimes be to cook from scratch after a long day.

“Sharing a meal together is a chance for everyone to stop and appreciate family time, which is why I have loved working with the team at SuperValu and McAtamney’s to create my Sesame Soy Pulled Chicken and Family Favourite Mac & Cheese. Both dishes are ready in minutes, but are bursting with local ingredients and flavour, so families know they can still enjoy a tasty and nutritious meal, in a fraction of the preparation time.”

SuperValu is part of the Musgrave retail and wholesale group, which celebrated 25 years in Northern Ireland this year.

Julie Cherry, trading director, Musgrave NI, added: “Suzie Lee celebrates everything that SuperValu champions - local people and food, promoting a healthier lifestyle and encouraging family time. Her enthusiasm for all of the above, combined with the expertise of local producer McAtamney’s, has helped us to collectively create two delicious new meal solutions for the SimpliDish range.”

Declan McAtamney, co-owner of McAtamney’s, Suzie Lee, celebrity chef and Patricia McIlroy, SuperValu brand manager

