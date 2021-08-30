CEO’s with ambitions to scale to £10+ revenue invited to apply for Catalyst’s 2021 way to scale bootcamp

Delivered with support from Belfast City Council, the Way to Scale Bootcamp will feature four 90-minute, online workshops from September 23 to 27, focused on topics such as value proposition, business growth, go-to-market strategy, market positioning, team dynamics and business risk.

Catalyst is an independent, not-for-profit organisation focused on fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, supporting transformative businesses and developing Northern Ireland’s tech sector.

It’s Way to Scale Bootcamp is open to companies, with an ambition to scale in the innovation space that are generating £500,000+ in revenues or have attracted a similar amount of equity funding.

Dan Crawford from Axial3D, Adrienne Hannah of Right Revenue, Roisin Molloy from Trimedika, Leeann Monk-(div)zgul from Elemental, Bob Pollard of Causeway Sensors and Way to Scale co-ordinator John Knapton

Participation in the bootcamp makes CEOs eligible for the full Way to Scale programme, which comprises three intensive weeks of training modules from January to March 2022, delivered in Belfast, Boston and leading US university the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Utilising Catalyst’s experienced network and proven training professionals from MIT and Northern Ireland, the Way to Scale Programme is designed to help ambitious, innovation driven entrepreneurs to crack £10 million of revenue.

John Knapton, executive coach and experienced entrepreneur, said: “Way to Scale is a great opportunity for entrepreneurial businesses from Northern Ireland to tap into both the expertise and mindset needed to achieve significant growth and to compete globally.

“We want ambitious founders of growing and scaling companies in this part of the world to have a ‘shoot for the stars’ mentality and to give them both the confidence to set audacious targets and the tools to acheive them. We’ve seen companies who have taken part in Way to Scale double the size of their ambitions and reach those goals ahead of forecast.”

The team leading sessions at the Bootcamp includes entrepreneurship expert Bill Aulet, who leads the development of entrepreneurship education at MIT, previously held senior roles at IBM and has raised more than $100m in funding for his own ventures.

The Way to Scale programme has already supported the transformation of 20 Northern Ireland, innovation driven companies through substantial revenue and staff growth.

More details can be found at www.waytoscale.org

