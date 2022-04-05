Chamber members seeking political leadership through NI ‘business crisis’

Londonderry Chamber president Aidan O'Kane

A survey of over 50 Londonderry Chamber members revealed the extent of the ongoing cost-of-business crisis, the top-ranked issue for respondents ahead of the Assembly election.

The stability of political institutions and a strong economic recovery post-pandemic were also key asks.

With North West candidates taking to the campaign trail, businesses’ most important local issues include strengthened regional investment and vital improvements in infrastructure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The expansion of Magee University and workforce development support should be key priorities for the incoming local MLAs.

Speaking ahead of May’s poll, Chamber president Aidan O’Kane called on candidates to help deliver the recovery, reform, and results that North West businesses require.

Aidan O’Kane, president of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, said: “These survey results make for stark reading.

“Costs are skyrocketing, post-pandemic growth stalling, and yet, we are on the cusp of a fresh Stormont impasse.

“Above all else, this election must produce a stable, functioning Executive that supports traders through the ongoing cost-of-business crisis. No ifs, no buts.

“With inflation rife and rising, it is no surprise that business costs are the most important election issue for Chamber members.

“An energy support scheme, rates relief, and workforce assistance are just three measures an incoming Executive could bring forward to support hard-hit businesses.

“For the North West, incoming MLAs must focus in the next mandate on making regional imbalance a thing of the past.

“The potential of our local economy is well-known, and it is only through the continued expansion of Ulster University Magee and North West Regional College that we can continue to create the talent pipeline employers are crying out for.

“Each vote cast on the 5th of May has the potential to deliver the recovery, reform, and results that each of us want to see for the North West. “This survey should focus the minds of local representatives, showing them that nothing less than a stable, functioning Executive will do.

“This election is a seminal opportunity for change, one that must not be missed.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.