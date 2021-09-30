Chambers of Commerce to co-host all-island climate change event

Jointly hosted by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and Chambers Ireland with the support of SSE, ‘Powering Change Together’ takes place on Friday, October 8 at 11am. The hybrid event be hosted by renowned journalist, Tommie Gorman and business leaders are invited to attend online.

Political leaders will be joined by a panel of prominent business figures, who will discuss ‘green’ opportunities for business and what global agreement on climate action means for companies across the island of Ireland.

Ann McGregor, chief executive, NI Chamber, said: “Ahead of COP26, businesses across the globe are acutely aware of the role they have to play in tackling climate change. This event is a unique opportunity to hear directly from the most influential policy makers on the island of Ireland, in relation to one of the most pressing issues of our time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klair Neenan, managing director, SSE Airtricity, Ann McGregor, chief executive, NI Chamber and Ian Talbot, chief executive, Chambers Ireland

“We are delighted to partner with our colleagues in Chambers Ireland, to discuss approaches to climate change and crucially, learn more about the opportunities change and innovation presents for our members. Together, we are extending an open invitation to business people representing all sectors of the economy to join the live event virtually.”

Ian Talbot, chief executive, Chambers Ireland, continued: “Climate change is a threat to all of society. Business leaders can play a key role in meeting this challenge head on to ensure we succeed in reaching our goals on climate that lie ahead.”

Klair Neenan, managing director of SSE Airtricity, added: “There has never been a more important time to be talking about how Northern Ireland and Ireland respond to the challenges posed by climate change. With just a few weeks to go until COP26 gets underway in Glasgow, SSE is delighted to be leading the climate conversation in partnership with Northern Ireland Chamber and Chambers Ireland. In bringing together the most powerful political and business leaders on the island of Ireland, we look forward to a robust discussion that will explore the next steps we all need to take on the road to net zero. It is by working together that we can power real change.”

This event is free to attend online however pre-registration is essential. To confirm your place, please visit northernirelandchamber.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.