Charles Hurst group owner Lookers plc creates 80 jobs in new ‘Jump Start’ sales trainee scheme

Charles Hurst Group owner Lookers has launched a new employee trainee programme that will create 80 new sales roles – and prospective candidates from across Northern Ireland are being urged to register their interest.

The new, innovative six-month ‘Jump Start’ programme will include dedicated classroom and on-the-job training for every candidate keen to carve out a rewarding career in the thriving UK motor industry, appealing to individuals of all ages with previous experience in a customer-facing role.

Mentorship will be a key component of the pioneering programme, with each candidate allocated a dedicated, specially-trained mentor from the start, ensuring every recruit gets the best support and guidance available.

Pictured launching the new initiative are Lookers’ head of learning and development Danny Bishop with new trainees Asim Khan and Abbie Smith

Boasting an annual starting salary of £25,000 plus company car – and uncapped earning potential after training – Lookers promises best-in-class learning and skills development, as well as the opportunity to work with some of the world’s biggest car brands including Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Audi and more.

The fast-growing motor retailer is investing heavily in its employees as part of its ‘people first’ strategy which underlines its commitment to promoting and nurturing talent and capability at all levels.

Last month, Lookers confirmed its largest-ever intake of apprenticeships, with plans to take on a record 208 young people in maintenance, servicing and parts across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Steered by Danny Bishop, Lookers’ new head of learning and development, ‘Jump Start’ has been designed to fast-track fulfilling careers in sales for ambitious people of all ages.

He said: “As one of the UK and Ireland’s automotive industry leaders, Lookers is roundly recognised for the quality, depth and range of car brands on offer and for the exceptional aftersales service we provide.

“We are also committed to leading in the provision of excellence in sales and customer service which is why we are investing in ‘Jump Start’, which has been carefully designed to recruit fresh, ambitious and friendly go-getters who recognise the importance of customer care.”

In addition to a competitive kick-start salary and company car, Lookers is also offering a range of significant benefits to be a part of its growing sales teams, including access to its health and wellbeing platform ‘Smart Health’ which gives employees round-the-clock GP access and a range of support in wellbeing, fitness and nutritional advice.

Danny continued: “The key to great customer satisfaction is to recruit the right people and offer them outstanding training with appropriate qualifications and continual personal development as part of an exciting and rewarding career.”

The company also continues to invest in the development of its wider retail estate as part of its ambition to deliver outstanding working and sales environments for customers and staff.

Welcoming the new recruitment initiative, Duncan McPhee, chief operating officer at Lookers Plc, added: “The strength, passion and commitment of our people are behind Lookers’ success and I’m confident that our continued investment in learning, development, skills and training will continue to yield solid and sustainable results.

“Providing new opportunities, shaping great careers and supporting their careers is our top priority and I’m delighted that ‘Jump Start’ will help to spearhead new people with new energy to join us on the journey to even greater success.”

One of the UK and Ireland’s largest and most successful automotive groups, specialising in the sale of new and used cars, vans and aftersales, Lookers operates more than 150 franchised dealers representing 32 manufacturers in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

