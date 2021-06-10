Charles Hurst is first in NI to be named prestigious PSE Expertise centre

Northern Ireland’s largest vehicle retailer is the only dealership in the region to secure the prestigious accolade.

The company has said that being awarded the status by French car giant, Peugeot, is a significant achievement for its team and recognises its ambition to lead in the provision high performing, environmentally friendly vehicles in Northern Ireland.

The status means that Charles Hurst will be the only supplier to stock the newest Peugeot Sport Engineered models, including having its own dedicated onsite specialist.

Chris Morrison, Sales Manager, Charles Hurst Peugeot

Charles Hurst has said its status as a PSE expertise centre offers significant opportunities to further grow its share of the fleet and commercial vehicle market, given the range’s performance and excellent environmental credentials.

Sales Manager at Charles Hurst Peugeot, Chris Morrison, said: “Charles Hurst is proud to be the first and only official PSE expertise centre in Northern Ireland.

“This recognition is a significant and hugely positive achievement for our team but also for the wider industry here in Northern Ireland.

“The status will significantly enable us to offer market-leading expertise, advice and support as well as a new range of high performing, environmentally friendly vehicles.

“Although the PSE range is an excellent choice for any motorist, we see real opportunities in the fleet and commercial vehicle market given the range’s industry leading performance and environmental credentials.

“We want to be at the forefront of redefining performance in an electrified future.

“The PSE range is the perfect example of how modern engineering has removed the trade-off between sustainability and power.

“With PSE, customers don’t have to compromise, they can have both.”

Peugeot Sport Engineered has launched with the 508 and has already been described as “one of the most exciting cars of the year” by The Telegraph.

Charles Hurst Group is Northern Ireland’s largest car Retailer.

Founded in 1911, its headquarters are located in Belfast on a 30-acre site, making it the largest automotive retail park in Europe.

