Charles Hurst launches drive to find 42 new apprentices

Lookers’ new group apprenticeship & early careers programme Manager, Suzanne Sherry with service advisor apprentice, Faith McCarton and technician apprentice, Euan Dalgleish

Northern Ireland’s largest car retailer, Charles Hurst, is on the hunt to fill 42 newly-created aftersales apprenticeship roles this year as part of company-wide plans to develop a new generation of skills and talent.

The 2022 recruitment drive represents the largest annual intake of apprentices to date for the Charles Hurst Group and will kick-start a variety of new and exciting careers for ambitious local young people within one of UK and Ireland’s top motoring groups, Lookers plc.

Offering an empowering opportunity to work with some of the world’s biggest motoring brands including Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Vauxhall, Renault and Nissan, a successful apprenticeship with Charles Hurst also promises unrivalled training in an all-electric driving future and a dynamic, rewarding long-term career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Hurst has a long and established reputation for nurturing talent and supporting young recruits to build lifelong careers, and this latest drive unlocks a wide range of opportunities for candidates keen to upskill in vehicle maintenance, servicing and in parts advice.

Charles Hurst group operations director, Jeff McCartney, said: “Our apprentices are the talent of our future and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring on a fresh and diverse team at this exciting time.

“We offer unrivalled learning opportunities with exceptional on-the job training in state-of-the art facilities and all with a dedicated support network which sets our apprenticeship programme apart from others in the industry.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer so many young people the chance to kickstart a rewarding career in the motor industry and we look forward to meeting our 2022 cohort of new apprentices soon.”

This year, new apprentices will benefit from even bigger incentives to get on board, with the opportunity to obtain additional, focused support and continuous advice from dedicated mentors.

In addition, new recruits will get instant access to health and wellbeing platform SMART Health which provides 24/7 advice including GP access, nutritional advice and mental health support.

Launching the Charles Hurst initiative as part of National Apprenticeship Week, Suzanne Sherry, apprenticeship and early careers programme manager, said now was the best time to get involved: “The motoring industry is in the throes of an exciting digital and electrical transformation that will change the way we live and drive forever and its future success will need a new breed of technical experts who are equipped with the right skills and talent to take it forward.

“We want even more young people in Northern Ireland to be part of the journey.

“This year, we’re also focusing on challenging gender stereotypes within the industry to encourage even more female apprentices to join our growing ranks while nurturing all talent and enthusiasm when we see it.”

Charles Hurst is also a full member and proactive supporter of the Automotive 30% Club, powered by social enterprise leader Gaia Innovation, which champions better gender balance and more female participation and leadership.

A Top 100 Northern Ireland company for several decades, the award-winning firm operates across eight sites in Northern Ireland and two in the Republic of Ireland, representing more than 20 of the world’s top global car manufacturers, including leading premium and luxury brands.

The fast-growing motoring retailer also recently confirmed that it is on track for an exceptional trading performance following strong growth and investment.

To find out more and to register your interest, visit www.lookers.co.uk/careers/lookers-apprenticeships

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.