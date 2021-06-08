Chartered Accountants re-elect Chairperson for the first time since 1958

Belfast’s Maeve Hunt has been re-elected Chairperson of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society at its virtual AGM.

She becomes the first Chairperson since 1958 to serve a second term of the body which represents over 5,000 Chartered Accountants across Northern Ireland.

The Society took the decision to re-elect its Chairperson and Officer Group to provide stability and continuity as its members advise businesses, charities and organisations throughout Northern Ireland during the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and economic reopening.

President of the Institute, Paul Henry with Maeve Hunt

Speaking at the Society’s AGM Maeve Hunt said: “The last year has been like no other. The expertise of our membership base has never been needed more. As we move forward, bouncing back from this health crisis will be the challenge of a generation. We will be using our voice to urge leaders to move quickly to help Northern Ireland to recover strongly from the pandemic.”

Today the Society joined its parent Institute, Chartered Accountants Ireland, in launching a guide showcasing Northern Ireland as a world-class location in which to do business.

Speaking at the launch of Chartered Accountants Ireland’s publication – Building on Opportunity – A Guide to Foreign Direct Investment in Northern Ireland, President of the Institute, Paul Henry, explained: “This is a time of change, but also great opportunity for Northern Ireland. Post-Brexit trading arrangements which give Northern Ireland companies unfettered access to sell into both Great Britain and the EU make the region a unique investment location.

“Those already located here know our natural advantages as a place to do business – our location, our strong transport links with our neighbours; our ambitious, educated workforce; a stable and competitive tax system; and our ability to innovate and change with the times.”

Chairperson of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society, Maeve Hunt continued: “Northern Ireland is home to more than 1,100 international companies, employing 100,000 people. Our appeal as a location for foreign direct investment remains strong, with 6,000 more companies registered in Northern Ireland today, than in 2016.

“We have established ourselves in some of the world’s fastest growing and innovative industries including data analytics, cyber security, life and health sciences, clean energy, and aerospace.”

Over the next 10 years, Northern Ireland will see over £1 billion of investment from the NI Executive and UK Government into four City & Growth Deals. This will further enhance the region as a significant destination for innovation and facilitate investment opportunities that further build upon Northern Ireland’s reputation in manufacturing, life sciences and artificial intelligence industries.

Maeve Hunt added: “For businesses wishing to explore opportunities in the UK, Northern Ireland’s dual status in both the UK and EU Single Market for goods makes the region very appealing in terms of foreign direct investment, particularly in the manufacturing and distribution sectors.”

