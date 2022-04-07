Chinese state-owned van maker Maxus expands network in Northern Ireland

As part of Maxus’ aim to grow its dealer network across the UK, the commercial vehicle brand welcomes Greg Mitchell Motors and Shelbourne Motors.

The Dublin-based Harris Group, which is the Maxus distributor for the UK and Ireland, will offer dedicated sales, servicing, and aftersales services to Maxus customers from their respective locations in Strabane and Portadown.

Mark Barrett, general manager of Harris MAXUS said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Greg Mitchell Motors and Shelbourne Motors into our dealer network. The introduction of two new dealerships in Northern Ireland will enhance our sales and aftersales operations in all corners of the UK.

The Maxus eDeliver Range-2

“Last year, Maxus enjoyed a bumper year with a 400% increase in sales, with almost half of all sales being electric. The expansion of our dealer network is key to building on that success for 2022.

“At Maxus we strive to go the extra mile for our customers and each of our partners has a solid track record in sales, customer service and aftersales. Both Greg Mitchell Motors and Shelbourne Motors are well-regarded dealer groups and will play a key role in expanding Maxus’ presence in Ulster. These are very strong dealerships and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with both in the years ahead.”

The addition of the two new dealerships will bring the total number of Maxus dealerships in the UK and Ireland to 64.

The announcement follows the launch of a new Maxus dealership in Co Fermanagh, late last year. The Lisnaskea dealership, which is owned by Monaghan Bros opened in October.