Christies Direct make sure they stay top dog

The six-figure investment has increased the firms output capacity by 422%, which will easily sustain the projected growth for 2022.

The machine, with its output speed capabilities of 15-60 bottles per minute, can draw liquid from any external source and can fill all the Groom Professional range in-house to an accuracy of +0.5%.

Operations manager Neil, who heads up the department, said: “We have installed a Quad head fully automated compact liquid filling machine that is driven by a volumetric pump system to ensure high accuracy across a wide range of low to medium viscosity liquids. In simple terms, the filling machine will enable us to maintain our domination of the dog grooming supplies market, not just as we prepare for 2022, but also for years to come.”

Yvonne Henry, operations director and Neil Greer, operations manager at Christies Direct

In addition to this, Christies Direct have added infeed and outfeed rotary tables, automated labelling and batch coder and semi-auto capping machine, all linked with integrated conveyor. These innovative additions help increase output speed and decrease product unit costs, by automating many of the laborious and repetitive tasks with real pace.

He continued: “Along with our shampoo, conditioners and colognes, this machinery is extremely versatile because it is suited to a large range of various uses, which will help our Product Development team create new product lines. It will open up more possibilities for us going forward.”

Managing director, Colin Christie added: “Over the last 12 months we have seen phenomenal growth of our own brand pet grooming solutions and products to new and existing customers in Europe, USA, Middle East and the Far East. This new machinery will mean we are in a strong position to become one of the largest pet grooming suppliers in the world. Product innovation is a key focus in our business and this investment ensures that we can bring products to market more quickly.”

The innovative new liquid filling machine at the Agivey facility

