Christmas sale this week at McAfee’s Auctions

This years sale includes over 100 paintings from a large selection of artists past and present including four works by Markey Robinson and others by Denis Thornton, David Peters, G W Morrison, Tom Mc Goldrick, Noel Shaw, Sam Mc Larnon, Fran Fitz, Alymer Armstrong, W Conor, W J Watson, Martin Hasson, Con Campbell and J P Rooney.

A large varied selection of collectibles include lots of ceramics including Worcester, crown derby, tea and dinner sets, doulton, hummell and other figurines, pieces of moorcroft, crystal and a large collection of silver pieces including candlesticks, bowls, jugs, snuff boxes, four piece tea service and trays.

Because it’s Christmas, there is also a selection of gold jewellery including lots of fantastic rings including emerald, diamond and tanzanite ones, gold chains and bangles and a choice of gold and diamond bracelets.

View the entire catalogue on easyliveauctions or take a look around on their virtual tour which can be found on their website.

Viewing commences on Tuesday, December 7 until Wednesday 8 from 11am-1pm, 2pm-5pm, and 6.30-8pm. Call on 028276 67669 to make an appointment.

