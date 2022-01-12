CIGA Healthcare’s air purification device could be installed in NI schools for half the price

The PlasmaGuard range of devices which also features a covid detector and will eradicate 99.9% of pathogens, including viruses, bacteria and moulds has been designed for use in bars, restaurants, hospitals, schools and any interiors including offices and factories and is already in use in thousands of sites in America.

The air purification system not only cleans the air but also all surfaces in the rooms fitted with the device. It uses proven non-thermal cold plasma technology and can be incorporated into existing air conditioning systems.

CIGA Healthcare CEO Irwin Armstrong, who sits on the board of Ulster University’s Connected Healthcare Innovation Centre, said: “Opening windows in a room is not a viable option particularly during the cold winter months and only a high quality clean air device will expel contaminates including the covid virus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irwin Armstrong, CEO of CIGA Healthcare, holding the Plasmaguard PRO clean air device

“The Plasmaguard device detects a change in your indoor air quality and the sensor notifies the smart hub to initiate the Plasmaguard to respond in real time. The system then operates to destroy the pollutants until the sensor verifies that your air is clean again. It is 99.994% effective against Covid-19.

“We are confident it is the best available solution for eradicating 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, mould, fungi, allergens, asthma triggers, odours and more, within any occupied environment. Today, many facilities use highly ineffective simple dust filters, UV lighting, or weak ionizers. They have shown little evidence in providing safety from harmful airborne pathogens distributed through air conditioning systems”.

“Schools and education leaders are concerned about the spread of Covid-19 in classrooms and we believe the tested and proven PlasmaGuard is the best solution.”

CIGA Healthcare was established in 2005 by Irwin Armstrong and has grown rapidly over the years. Based in Ballymena the firm now supplies a wide range of over-the-counter and professional tests to pharmacies and healthcare services under its own brand Suresign. In 2012, subsidiary CIGA Healthcare LLC was established as part of the company’s expansion into the American market.

Irwin Armstrong, CEO of CIGA Healthcare, holding the Plasmaguard PRO clean air device

CIGA Healthcare now exports to more than 60 countries across the globe.

The company employs 32 at its Ballymena site where it manufactures and packages a range of products including blood pressure monitoring devices, heart rate monitors, pregnancy tests and other diagnostic equipment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.