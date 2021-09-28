Cineworld is now recruiting staff for new Belfast cimena

The cinema, located in Belfast’s Odyssey Pavilion, is set to open its doors in November 2021 and will be the first Cineworld location in Northern Ireland.

Cineworld is inviting prospective employees to apply online for a number of roles at the new cinema.

There are a variety of positions available including Cineworld Team Leader, and Cineworld Team Member roles, as well as Barista and Supervisor positions at Lavazza, which will form part of the new cinema. All roles are on either a part or full-time basis.

Cineworld is on a major recruitment drive

All job positions are now open for applications with a closing date of October 7 for Cineworld Team Leader and Lavazza Supervisors, and a closing date of October 14 for Cineworld Team Members and Lavazza Baristas.

Karen Hoskinson Cineworld Regional Manager, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Northern Ireland’s first Cineworld to Belfast and generating career opportunities in the local area. Cineworld offers fantastic career prospects and is a brilliant company to work for, so we welcome those from the local area with a passion for film to apply online and find out more about the exciting opportunities available.”

For prospective employees, the link to apply online is www.cineworld.co.uk/careers with job openings currently live now.

