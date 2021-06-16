CITB NI encourages construction employers to think about mental health training

With over a third of construction workers reporting that they have experienced a condition in the past year, mental health is a significant and ongoing issue within the industry.

Delivered by Inspire Workplaces, the training courses have been designed to support individuals at all levels of the construction workforce working within the NI construction industry. Course content includes recognising mental health symptoms, effective ways to help staff, early warning signs, coping strategies and how to seek help.

As part of their commitment to supporting their own staff, CITB NI has created a workplace health and wellbeing committee. Their role includes creating and implementing activities that helps employees be aware of the support available for their own wellbeing as well as others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elaine Doran CITB NI mental health champion, Barry Neilson CE CITB NI and Gavan Megaw Inspire Workplaces

Barry Neilson, CITB NI Chief Executive, said: “Mental health wellbeing is a key priority for CITB NI both internally for our staff and for supporting our employers. We are very aware of the difficulties and challenges facing the construction industry and we are committed to working within our partnership networks to ensure that we do everything we can to help, support and guide our industry by providing access to high quality training that will help make a difference to employers, employees and the workplace.”

Gavin Megaw from Inspire Workplaces, added: “We will be working in partnership with CITB NI to deliver a series of mental health and wellbeing courses aimed at helping employers in the construction sector to put in place the necessary systems that will support the mental health and wellbeing of their employees.”

The CITB NI mental health and wellbeing courses are free to CITB NI employers, and the first phase will run online from June – August 2021. For further information including course dates and booking details visit www.citbni.org.uk.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.