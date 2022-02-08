CITB NI launch its annual SkillBuild NI 2022 competition

The competition is a search for the top performers within construction apprenticeship programmes from across Northern Ireland and a showcase of the wealth of talent, professionalism and brightest recruits throughout the industry.

Each year SkillBuild NI brings together the top and brightest local talent in a bid to compete against each other and win in categories ranging from brickwork to wall and floor tiling. It also helps to shine a light on the enormous talent, professionalism and brightest recruits that exists across the industry.

The SkillBuild NI competition is designed to test skills, technique, ability within tight timeframes, and to identify the top performers in 10 different trade areas. It is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the high level of skills and the impressive talent within the workforce. Reflecting the high standards of training in our local training network and the commitment to excellence demonstrated by the competitors, Skillbuild NI is about raising the status and standards of professional and technical education and training.

Launching SkillBuildNI 2022, from CITB NI, are Barry Neilson and Rachel McKeeman

CITB NI will host the Skillbuild NI national finals on Wednesday, May 4 at their Training Centre at Nutts Corner. Winners will have the opportunity to represent NI in the Skillbuild UK and/or Skill M&E UK national finals leading potentially to represent Team UK at WorldSkills. Following Covid protocols, this will be the first face to face Skillbuild NI finals since 2019 and competitors are looking forward to the event.

SkillBuild NI 2022 was launched during a series of NI wide events during NI Apprenticeship week (#NIAW2022) February 7-11.

CITB NI will also be running a range of virtual and face to face events to encourage skills and training for those employed or intending to be employed within the construction industry in NI and signposting employers to the range of support available to placing apprentices.

Highlights of CITB NI events during NI Apprenticeship Week 2022 include:

 Build Your Career interactive event at W5 for Year 12-14 students featuring information on pathways into apprentices, with practical breakout activities in joinery, electrical, civil engineering and emerging technologies as well as apprenticeship employer opportunities.

 Promoting construction apprenticeships at support events with South Eastern Regional College, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Radius Housing throughout Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week.

 A series of online activities featuring videos and information packs for apprentices, parents and employers.

Barry Neilson, chief executive, CITB NI, said: “We are delighted to be taking part in NI Apprenticeship Week 2022. Apprentices at all levels are a vital component to helping the construction industry develop and grow. Offering young people apprenticeships gives businesses the chance to play an active role in moulding their future workforce and creating the future skills that they need to help their businesses develop.

“#NIAW2022 is an opportunity for CITB NI to support, encourage and signpost construction employers and young people to the support available. We are also proud to launch our annual construction skills competition – SkillBuild NI a fantastic showcase of the NI talent pool at a regional, national and world level.”

