City centre student accommodation planned to meet “clear need”

Library Street

A proposal of application notice has been submitted by Mandeville Developments NI Limited to Belfast City Council planners, marking the beginning of a 12-week public consultation period.

The planned student hall of residence is located just a few metres from the new Ulster University Campus, which will open to 15,000 students and staff in September. The site is currently a surface car park situated behind the former Frames building and adjacent to the former Belfast Telegraph building which secured planning permission for 230,000 square feet of office space in 2019 now known as the Sixth.

Colin Donaldson, director for Mandeville Developments NI Limited, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the growth of student accommodation in Belfast. Throughout the pandemic we have seen the high demand and clear need for more managed student residences, as students from both universities have struggled to find appropriate accommodation.

“With the completion of the Belfast campus for Ulster University, it’s expected that an even greater proportion of students will choose to live in the city centre close to the campus. Our proposal for circa 790 new high-end beds demonstrates our commitment to support the regeneration of under-utilised spaces in Belfast, contributing to the growth of the city centre population envisaged in the Belfast Agenda. By providing the beds needed we can ensure that this city can continue to alleviate local demand and attract students from around the globe.

“This part of the city has a vibrant history reflected in the heritage architecture surrounding the site. The area is set to become one of the most exciting and bustling parts of the city centre with the new university campus, the Sixth and Belfast City Council’s recently revealed plans for ‘Belfast Stories’ a new visitor attraction, all very close-by. We want to contribute to this regeneration with active ground floor space for a restaurant, café or shop that will serve the student residents and public in the city centre.”

The design is being led by local practice Like Architects with project managers WT Partnership. A digital and remote community consultation, led by planning and development consultants Turley, is set to take place in early March to allow residents, businesses and stakeholders in the local area to provide feedback on the proposals.

