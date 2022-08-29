Cleaver Fulton Rankin appoints four trainee solicitors
Belfast law firm, Cleaver Fulton Rankin has appointed four new trainee solicitors, investing in the future growth of its leading commercial team.
The firm’s Trainee Solicitor Programme offers trainees a unique opportunity to learn and develop their skills across a wide range of legal practice areas in a full service law firm. Each trainee will complete a two-year training programme, working alongside our skilled lawyers on a variety of cases and matters to provide support and accelerate their learning.
Trainees at Cleaver Fulton Rankin are provided with fantastic opportunities to develop their knowledge, skills and experience to accelerate their personal growth on the path to becoming a solicitor.
The latest Trainees to join the firm include Anna Friel and Adele Patterson, both graduates of Queen’s University Belfast; Cara Smart, a graduate of Ulster University; and Edward Bergin, a Trinity College Dublin graduate in Law.
Aaron Moore, training and development director at Cleaver Fulton Rankin, said: “The development and investment in talent at Cleaver Fulton Rankin continues to be a key focus, and we are delighted to welcome Anna, Adele, Edward and Cara to our team. They have shown great potential and have proven to be exceptional assets to our team to date. Our new trainees will undoubtedly have a successful legal career ahead of them, and I wish them every success in their new roles at Cleaver Fulton Rankin.”