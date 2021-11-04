Cleaver Fulton Rankin is awarded ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management Certification

Belfast’s Cleaver Fulton Rankin has been awarded the ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) Certification, demonstrating the firm’s commitment and best practice approach to business continuity.

As an innovative and progressive law firm, Cleaver Fulton Rankin has become the first law firm in Northern Ireland to achieve the ISO 22301 Certification.

The ISO 22301 certification is the international standard for Business Continuity Management, enabling organisations to effectively mitigate disruptions and continue operating. The standard provides a systematic framework for managing business continuity, including safeguarding an organisation from a number of potential threats and disruptions, and developing a robust system to help prevent, prepare and recover from unexpected incidents. Business continuity management is therefore an essential planning responsibility, allowing for enhanced resilience and effective risk management.

Achieving the BCMS standard offers a number of benefits, including delivering a service that is dependable; offering business resilience and contingency planning; ensuring legal compliance; improving risk management; providing independent verification; enhancing reputation and setting an industry benchmark.

The scope of Cleaver Fulton Rankin’s accreditation covers ‘the management of Business Continuity in the provision of legal services including Corporate; Banking and Finance; Property; Planning and Environmental; Litigation; Legal Technology; Business Restructuring/Insolvency; Employment and Equality; Private Client and Public Law and Education.’

Kerry McCloy, innovation and legal technology director at Cleaver Fulton Rankin, said: “The achievement of the ISO 22301 certification is recognition of the importance of business continuity management at Cleaver Fulton Rankin.

“This further demonstrates how our management system is robust and effectively managed, which will further build on the assurance provided to our clients that we continue to take a responsible approach to business community management.

“The standard has enhanced our internal BCMS and capabilities, increased awareness throughout our team, and has allowed us to build a strong foundation for effective risk management, planning and response.

“I would like to extend our thanks to our IT team at Cleaver Fulton Rankin for their efforts in achieving this standard, and to Quadra, for their invaluable support and guidance throughout the process.”

