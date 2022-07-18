Cleaver Fulton Rankin retains top Band 1 rank

The HNW Guide provides a comprehensive view of the legal marketplace, ranking the best in practice lawyers and law firms in the international private wealth market. The guide covers a wealth of expertise across accounting firms, banks, wealth managers and fiduciaries, providing an in-depth analysis of the legal market. The research process involves conducting interviews with thousands of lawyers and clients, whilst assessing the sophistication of work, bench strength of the team and quality of client feedback and market commentary.

Cleaver Fulton Rankin’s Private Client team has retained a top Band 1 ranking for Private Wealth Law in the Guide, which is reserved for the highest calibre of legal services for private wealth matters.

Cleaver Fulton Rankin is one of only two law firms in NI to have been awarded Band 1 status this year. The Guide also recognised four lawyers including director and head of private client, Michael Graham, who has retained his Band 1 for Private Wealth Law and director Timothy Rankin, who achieved Band 2 recognition. In the Private Wealth Disputes category, managing director, Jonathan Forrester continues to be the top Band 1 lawyer in NI, while associate, Rachel Gamble has been recognised as an Associate to Watch.