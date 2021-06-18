Click and collect launches at John Pye Auctions Ballymena

Click and collect is a service already offered by the firm’s 22 other sites and is extremely popular with their respective local customers.

The launch of this service at Ballymena will provide customers with even more choice of stock, and the option to bid on items that can then be collected from the site.

The Ballymena site, which launched last month and created 40 new jobs, has been well received by the local community as well as Northern Irish shoppers further afield looking for a bargain.

John Pye Auctions

Mike Le Grys, John Pye Ballymena site manager, said: “We’re delighted to launch click and collect at the site as it provides local bidders with the chance to secure even bigger savings, as they don’t have to pay delivery.

“Our first auction to feature the service, which also goes live today, includes items such as sofas, beds, household goods, and sporting equipment so click and collect is a great option.

“The local community has been incredibly welcoming, so we’re delighted to begin offering this service wherever possible.”

The next Ballymena auction launches on Friday JUne 18 1.30-4.30pm and is due to end on Monday, June 21 at 2pm.

The online auction can be found here: https://www.johnpye.co.uk/auctions/general-auction-northern-ireland-saleroom-61/

John Pye Auctions, judged the UK’s Asset Valuer and Auctioneers of the Year five times in the last six years and the fastest growing in the UK over the last 10 years, is the UK’s biggest general auction network and holds more than 1,300 auctions per year.

To find out more about John Pye Auctions and the comprehensive services it offers please visit: www.johnpye.co.uk or join the conversation on Twitter @John_Pye.

