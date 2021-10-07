Climate change experts to address IoD Inaugural energy symposium

Just weeks ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, the virtual event in association with SONI takes place on October 19.

The symposium will features specialist contributions from speakers including The Rt Hon Lord Deben, Chair of the Committee on Climate Change, Chris Grigg CBE, Chair of Infrastructure Bank UK, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and Dr Tara Shine, Irish environmental scientist, policy adviser and science communicator.

IoD NI chairman Gordon Milligan said: “At the Institute of Directors, we are very aware of our responsibility to help business leaders to establish and operate responsible and sustainable business models that minimise any detrimental impact on the environment. Therefore, we are very pleased to facilitate this inaugural Energy Symposium event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Tara Shine, Irish environmental scientist, policy adviser and science communicator

“With such an incredible line up of speakers, we expect to gain some extremely valuable insights, which will enable us to better understand how organisations in Northern Ireland can better meet environmental challenges and partake in the fight against climate change.”

Broadcaster and energy expert Jamie Delargy will host the event, in which will also include a panel discussion featuring Professor Jason A Lowe OBE, Met Office Sam McCloskey, Tetra Tech Europe, John French, Utility Regulator and Alan Campbell of SONI.

Alan Campbell, managing director at SONI added: “As the Electricity Transmission System Operator for Northern Ireland SONI is committed to decarbonising Northern Ireland’s power system for future generations. With this in mind, we are proud to partner with the IoD on its very first Energy Symposium.

“I am sure that the contributions from all of the experts taking part in this event will generate some valuable and necessary conversations as to how we secure Northern Ireland’s position as a global leader in clean energy and all that means for our economy, society and environment.”

The Rt Hon Lord Deben

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Thank you