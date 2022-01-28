Clover announces £1.5m investment at White’s Tavern with new beer hall and licensed fish and chip shop

Mark Beirne, director of the Clover Group

The Group, which operates eight of Belfast’s leading hospitality venues, aims to provide a unique and exciting new offering to customers.

In a move that reflects the Group’s confidence in the sector’s recovery and growth, and further builds on the success of White’s outdoor expansion in 2020, the new £1.5m investment will see the venue offering an authentic Irish beer hall and the first fully licensed fish and chip shop in Belfast city centre.

One of the city’s oldest and most cherished bars dating back to the 1700’s, the venue has been transformed since it was taken over by the Clover Group which has seen a significant expansion of its footprint. While maintaining its traditional integrity, the development has included White’s Garden, a new outdoor space.

With a proven track record of transforming underpower, unused and derelict locations into cutting edge boutique bars and venues the announcement is the latest in a series of investments by the Clover Group in the last two years, which has included outdoor city centre venues The Bone Yard and Folktown.

Mark Beirne, director of the Clover Group, said: “This investment is testament not only to our confidence in the opportunities that there are within Belfast’s social scene but also to the expertise and skillset within our team, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to deliver exemplary experiences for our customers.

“We are privileged to be the guardians of this outstanding Belfast bar, and the additions we have made will ensure that it will be cherished for generations to come.

“This new investment is ground-breaking, maintaining the long-standing traditional fabric of White’s but adding an exciting quality new offering with an authentic beer garden and the first fully licensed fish and chip shop, delivering local Northern Ireland produce from Kilkeel scampi through to North Antrim Lobster.”

