Clyde & Co merges with UK and Ireland law firm BLM

It has global revenues of over £700m per annum, a headcount of over 5,000, with offices in over 60 cities worldwide including an office in Dublin, 14 in the UK, including two in Northern Ireland.

BLM’s teams have become part of Clyde & Co’s market-leading global insurance practice, with the majority joining its casualty insurance practice. Other sizable groups have joined Clyde & Co’s professional liability, healthcare and business advisory teams.

The newly expanded and market-leading casualty practice, which has over 800 legal professionals working across casualty business lines will shortly expand its relaunched and rebranded online casualty innovation platform Clyde & Co Newton to the Irish market.

Clyde & Co

Chris Murray, partner at Clyde & Co, said: “The merger is our response to insurers’ changing needs. By combining our businesses, we have created a new foundation for casualty claims built on scale, expertise and an innovative vision for the use of technology. Ireland is a very important market for Clyde & Co and places us strategically to achieve our growth ambitions.”