Co Armagh security tech firm Envision acquired by Johnson Controls for undisclosed sum

Envision Intelligent Solutions’ founder Philip Murdock with Amanda Campbell and Graeme McCandless from the firm’s senior management team

The acquisition follows Johnson Controls’ strategy of offering a full, end-to-end security systems across the whole of UK and Ireland. Envision’s rapid deployment security solutions combined with Johnson Controls’ OpenBlue suite of connected building solutions provides opportunities for customers to further modernise and streamline technology-led estate strategies.

Richard Jones, general manager, Fire & Security, Johnson Controls UK&I, said: “Envision is an award-winning innovator in the security space, with strong customer relationships, that complement our UK security business. Envision’s expert team and its innovative security solutions will enhance the connected security solutions we can offer our customers and provide fantastic opportunities to realise increased security alongside the benefits that holistic digital transformation strategies provide.”

Philip Murdock, founder of Envision Intelligent Solutions, added: “After 10 extremely successful years Envision is excited to join the Johnsons Controls family to embark on developing new products and services and entering the next chapter of growth for the business.

“Johnson Controls is a perfect fit for Envision, with its global reach and innovative spirit, it will provide the opportunity for our work to reach new vertical segments and produce more dynamic and innovative security products and services in a modern age.”

