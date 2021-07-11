Coleraine firm launches online only insurance company by investing £3m and creating 50 new roles

A Coleraine insurance firm has created a Northern Ireland first by launching an online-only car insurance brand, representing a £3m investment.

Insurance intermediary, MCL InsureTech Ltd., is launching the platform to allow drivers complete digital autonomy over their insurance premiums.

GetSetGo offers customers a convenient way to purchase and manage car insurance premiums online without paperwork or the need to speak to an advisor.

Gary McClarty, Founder and Managing Director of MCL InsureTech Ltd with Marketing Manager, Kerry Beckett

To ensure its success, the company has invested £3m in technology and marketing and as the GetSetGo brand grows and resonates with mainstream drivers, the company will make way for 50 new roles in its Swords office.

With the mantra “Let’s Go” and the tagline “Quick Start Car Insurance, Ready When You Are”, GetSetGo is set to disrupt the market and pave the way for insurance premiums of the future.

The new brand will replace the company’s 25Plus product which was launched back in 2008 in Ireland. The company aims to make GetSetGo its leading brand, ready to service the digitally savvy consumer.

GetSetGo will offer consumers the simplicity and convenience of managing their insurance policy at their fingertips, at a time that suits their lifestyle and with added services including blackbox telematics insurance for new drivers.

Gary McClarty, Founder and Managing Director of MCL InsureTech Ltd., which already owns the its4women, 25Plus and BoxyMo insurance brands, said: “We are very excited about the launch of what is our fourth online car insurance product and one which allows us to compete in the mainstream car insurance arena here in Northern Ireland.

“GetSetGo is launched during a time when the world has had to fast-track its familiarity with working, living and playing online during the pandemic. A lot of drivers have been doing many things virtually throughout the past year making a product like GetSetGo – an online only car insurance brand - a less daunting experience and something to be embraced for its convenience.

“We are confident that our product will resonate with many drivers and look forward to developing the brand and welcoming up to 50 new people to our team as we grow.”

As part of the product’s marketing spend, MCL InsureTech Ltd. has also signed a partnership with the OTB SPORTS podcast network, a series of sports-focussed conversations that cover everything from Gaelic football to soccer and golf including grass roots games and high-profile teams.

Hosted by some of the country’s best loved presenters including Joe Molloy, Nathan Murphy, Eoin Sheahan and Ger Gilroy, along with regular contributors like Brian O’ Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara, Tommy Walsh, John Giles, and Peter Lawrie, OTB SPORTS can boast 58 million minutes listened to monthly, as well as 2 million stream starts every month.

Speaking about the launch and the new partnership, Kerry Beckett, Marketing Manager of MCL InsureTech Ltd., explained: “Our partnership with OTB SPORTS podcast network, for us, is a synchronisation of two entities that have fully embraced the digital world we live in. We anticipate our product will appeal to the listeners of the podcast series.”

The company handles around £50m of gross written premium and over 90,000 customers on the island of Ireland. It prides itself on being one of the first bespoke online car insurance firms in the Irish market with its brand its4women in 2007. Following its success, MCL Insurance Services (Ireland) Ltd. introduced the 25Plus brand in 2008, which offered online home, car and travel insurance for the over 25s before rebranding as GetSetGo. In 2013 it launched its telematics brand, BoxyMo, which rewards better driving and offers younger drivers more competitive insurance.

MCL InsureTech Ltd. has rid the sector of a formerly ‘pen and paper intensive’ process with its own revolutionary software, created by its subsidiary company, DotSys Ltd.

Such has been the success of this trailblazing technology, MCL InsureTech Ltd. provides the most comprehensive online experience for the customers of its existing brands and this technological know-how delves beyond the traditional online book and insurance process and opens up a forward-thinking loyalty service that enhances the entire customer journey.

The company’s success has generated further expansion in Ireland, with the launch of a new Swords office in early 2020 to service its EU database in a post-Brexit landscape.

