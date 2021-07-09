Coleraine firm wins £6.5m of contracts in first six months of 2021

A pioneering environmental and land remediation specialist firm is celebrating after securing almost £6.5 million of new contracts in the first half of 2021.

Queen’s Award-winning ATG Group, which is based in Coleraine has won a number of key deals that will help it secure its best ever trading year.

One of those contracts includes a major project in Latvia, which is the first deal for ATG Group in the country. It means the Loughanhill Industrial Estate-based firm is now working in five countries.

Some of the team at ATG Group

Managing Director and company founder Mark McKinney says 2021 started well and that the contracts have set the foundations for its most successful year.

“We are only halfway through 2021 but we have already secured almost £6.5 million of new contracts,” he explained.

“With the pandemic restrictions still creating some delays and impacting some businesses, it’s a massive achievement. Our original target for 2021 was £8 million and to have achieved more than 50 per cent in the first six months is outstanding.”

One of the contracts includes a cut off wall and treatment system for groundwater contamination in Latvia.

Mark, who launched ATG Group in 2006, explained: “This is the first time we have worked in Latvia. It is an exciting project and as we are already working in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, this deal sees us active in five countries.”

He added that after successfully securing the contract in Latvia, ATG Group was planning further expansion into other European countries.

Among the new contracts is £1.6 million of construction plot works for a house builder in Scotland, major groundwater remediation work in Northern Ireland and a large Japanese Knotweed treatment project in the Republic of Ireland.

ATG Group recently revealed how it helped protect a river and aquifer after recovering 5,000 litres of fuel oil on a major road building site in the North East of England.

“It has been a remarkable start to the year as we have also recruited new members of our team to help further our expansion,” added Mark.

