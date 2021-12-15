Coleraine Pets at Home revaped with in-store grooming salon

The revamped store is now home to a brand new grooming salon, which has opened for the first time.

The Groom Room offers a wide range of grooming services for dogs, including full grooms, spa treatments, puppy grooming, bath, brush and blow-dry, and nail clipping.

The salon is open seven days a week and customers can book appointments online at www.petsathome.com/groomroom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers will also be able to use the dog self-wash station where they can wash and blow dry their dog themselves without the hassle of cleaning up the bathroom at home.

Pets at Home in Coleraine has a team of specialist pet care advisors on hand to support pet owners with flea and worm subscription advice, free weight checks and nutritional consultations, and coat and harness fitting services for dogs.

There is also a small animal pet village, which has been designed with pets in mind to ensure there is plenty of room for them to play, hide, eat and sleep, as well as an aquatic centre, with a range of fish and accessories.

Store Manager, Leanne McDonald, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers and their pets into our revamped pet care centre and to introduce them to our new services.

“We really do offer everything you need to keep pets happy, healthy and safe, all under one roof. Whether it’s help with fitting a new winter jacket, or accessing our grooming services, our team are always on hand to offer expert pet care advice, support and guidance.”

New customers can sign up to Pets at Home’s free VIP club to receive 10% off their first shop and 25% off their first full groom at The Groom Room.

New puppy and kitten owners can also access the free VIP Puppy & Kitten club, joining the millions of pet owners already getting expert advice and tailored offers through their pet’s first year.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.