Coleraine’s Covernet is named the Best Place to Work in Northern Ireland

Established over 40 years ago, Great Place to Work applies data and insights from millions of employees working in around 10,000 organisations across the world every year to benchmark individual performance.

The much-revered accolade was awarded to the local Software-as-a-Service company at a gala event in London’s Tobacco Dock, celebrating the UK’s Best Workplaces ™ across varying organisational size categories.

Following a rigorous application process which comprised of a 5-point culture audit of the organisation as well as an extensive employee survey, the leading provider of web-based insurance solutions was placed 10th in the UK overall in the small size category of the awards making them the top placed company in Northern Ireland.

Jim Campbell, business development director, Covernet and Lee Stuart, managing director, Covernet are joined by a group of their colleagues to celebrate their success

Lee Stuart, managing director of Covernet, said: “Great Place to Work, who organise the awards and certification, is the global authority on workplace culture.

“To be named as the Best Place to Work, out of all small companies in Northern Ireland, is testament to the commitment and engagement of our people.

“At Covernet we are guided by four key values; Teamwork, Respect, Excellence and Innovation. Recognition from Great Place to Work, that we have created a culture high ranking in trust, wellbeing, employee engagement and performance is confirmation that we are subscribing to those principles.

“To receive what is the most prestigious employer award in the market provides us with a distinct advantage in an ever-changing environment.”

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK explained: “Even in times of agonising uncertainty, at Best Workplaces the shared mantra of ‘purpose over profit’ has stood firm.

“We’re incredibly proud to recognise the 290 companies on our list for their outstanding workplace cultures, and unwavering commitment to supporting employees so they can deliver the best strategic solutions to ever-changing business opportunities and challenges.”