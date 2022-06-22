Colin Glen appoints Carson McDowell in a new NI corporate partnership

Belfast adventure park, Colin Glen has announced a new corporate partnership with Northern Ireland law firm Carson McDowell.
The appointment of Carson McDowell as Colin Glen’s legal representation follows the adventure park’s most successful 12 months to-date, with the introduction of several world-class attractions at the park’s new Mountain Entrance.
Colin Glen chief executive, Colin O’Neill, said: “We are very pleased to appoint Carson McDowell as our official corporate partner as we move forward with future growth plans for Colin Glen.
“It has been an exceptional year for our adventure park, and we welcome the legal knowledge and expertise of the Carson McDowell team as we continue to offer a host of world-class attractions and facilities at the heart of Belfast.
“As a Community Trust and ‘green’ organisation, we place sustainability at the heart of our business plans, and we’re delighted to be working with this team of Real Estate and Environmental Law specialists to ensure best practice in everything we do.”
On behalf of Carson McDowell, real estate partner, Richard Dickson added: “We are delighted to be appointed as the official legal representation for Colin Glen in Belfast.
“The park has experienced exceptional growth in recent years, and we look forward to working closely with Colin and the team to offer our guidance and industry-leading legal services as they move forward.”