Colin Glen Forest Park creates a further 12 new jobs

Ireland’s leading outdoor adventure park, Colin Glen has announced the recruitment of a further 10 new Outdoor Activity Instructors, a Landy Train driver and a Customer Liaison Officer as it prepares for a busy summer and the launch of Ireland’s first Alpine coaster, named the Black Bull Run, and River Rapid, Ireland’s longest zipline.

The positions follow an initial local recruitment drive that took place earlier this year, bringing the Park’s total number of new hires this year to over 30 staff. All new staff members are currently undergoing training to look after visitors as they explore Colin Glen, in compliance with Covid-19 safety regulations and in keeping with the Forest Park’s “Good to Go” certification.

Colin Glen Operations Manager, Kieran Kelly, said: “The Colin Glen team is getting ready for our busiest and best summer yet! With the launch of our brand new world-class attractions and families across the island of Ireland planning their staycation getaways, our increased staff numbers will ensure we are operating efficiently and most importantly, safely, as we welcome all of our visitors back to the Forest Park over the next few months.”

Outdoor Activity Instructors wanted

Colin Glen has recently undergone a £5 million investment project which includes the construction of Ireland’s first Alpine Coaster and Ireland’s longest Zipline, supported by Belfast City Council’s Belfast Investment Fund, DAERA Rural Tourism, DAERA TRPSI Rural Affairs and the Department for Communities. The world-class attractions are set to open to the public this summer and are part of Colin Glen’s wider redevelopment plans to create a new global tourism hub in Belfast.

