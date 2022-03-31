Collaborating with others is the key to Northern Ireland’s tech success

Two years ago, no one could have anticipated the challenges our society and our sector would face due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

No longer could we work amongst our peers in the office, instead we socialised, worked, and networked from our screens at home.

Now with light at the end of the tunnel, we have been able to gradually return to the office, rekindle connections and create new ones with peers in our sector.

Mark Brown, vice president of technology products at Unosquare

Throughout all of this, however, our ability to conference and collaborate with others has suffered immensely.

However virtual conferences like BelTech 2020 and 2021 allowed us to maintain relationships and still learn from others, yet the in-person chat and networking over a coffee was missing.

We technologists are always curious and on the lookout for big developments that can solve our world’s problems.

The last two years has impeded on our ability to hear from other practitioners to learn about what they are doing and delivering for people across Northern Ireland.

That is why this year’s BelTech conference, which takes place on Thursday, April 7 at Titanic Belfast, has never been more important.

After two years of the world staying connected through the powers of digital technology, there is more value than ever before in uniting in person to share and learn from each other’s valuable insights.

The opportunities that technology offers to solve the problems of our region cannot be underestimated.

The climate crisis, financial investments, data collection and skills accessibly can all be tackled through innovation.

Yet without collaboration and peer learning, the task of developing new technological solutions will be greater.

That is why BelTech is a first-class opportunity to bring technologists and innovators back in person at the iconic and exciting Titanic Belfast to learn from each other.

This year’s event will focus on software delivery and the challenges of making it to market, two areas that we know will have value to the thousands of technologists working in Northern Ireland.

Sessions will cover the importance of multi-disciplinary teams, the challenges of working with live systems and designing technology for future change.

A number of panel discussions will also examine the issue of sustainability and carbon impact which will focus on how the Belfast tech sector can contribute to our city’s carbon neutral ambition.

The conference that unites technologists and business leaders from across the country, BelTech 2022 will challenge, celebrate, and inspire an explosion of activity when we meet in person next Month.

So why not find out how the success of the Northern Ireland tech sector has been build upon learning from others by visiting: www.beltech.co

