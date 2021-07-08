Colleges support retail recovery across NI

Belfast Met, Northern Regional College, North West Regional College South Eastern Regional College, Southern Regional College and South Western Regional College, working in partnership with Retail NI, will be offering a tailored programme, fully-funded through the Department for the Economy’s Flexible Skills Fund and Skills Focus, which will include a webinar series, technical masterclasses and skills based training to support recovery of the retail sector.

Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive, Retail NI, said: “The retail sector has been under huge strain since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and has only recently become fully operational again. Normal working practices have not been possible across the sector which is subject to continuous changes in restrictions.

He explained: “The face of retail has changed dramatically, and it is vitally important we support retail skills requirements with a co-ordinated approach from the FE colleges.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aislin Trainor, Southern Regional College, Nicola Quinn, South West Regional College, Glyn Roberts, Retail NI, Clare McLaughlin, North West Regional College, Emma Finney, South Eastern Regional College, Rachel Burns, Belfast Met and Cheryl McNeill, Northern Regional College

Emma Finney, Innovation Manager, SERC’s Business Services Team, added: “The Retail Recovery programme offered by the six Colleges of FE means that even the smallest, independent retailer can access support. The programme runs from August through to December 2021 and is bite-sized to build on skills and develop new ones - participants have access to the latest thinking on marketing, branding, digital and entrepreneurial skills whilst gaining sector desirable qualifications from Level 2 through to Level 5.

The programmes commence with webinars in August and Masterclasses and courses from September 2021, please contact Debbie Scott [email protected]

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.