Collins Aerospace shortlisted for Made in Northern Ireland Awards

Aircraft seating manufacturer, Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel is leading the way in this year’s Insider Made in Northern Ireland awards, having been shortlisted as a finalist in four categories.

One of the largest and most successful aircraft seating manufacturers in the world, the company has been shortlisted in the Export; Automotive, Aerospace and Rail; Manufacturing Apprenticeship, and Manufacturer of the Year (Over £25m) categories.

Following the shortlist announcement, Stuart McKee said, “We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted in not one, but four award categories at this year’s Made in Northern Ireland Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director, Stuart McKee

“I’m thrilled that our team has been recognised for the work carried out in Kilkeel for the global market. They have excelled these last few years, so this recognition is richly deserved.”

Collins Aerospace, which has over 300 locations worldwide, produces approximately 25% of all aircraft seating for the global market.

“Its facility in Kilkeel employs 750 people and has recently embarked on a recruitment drive as it prepares for future growth.”

The Insider Made in Northern Ireland awards showcases the quality products and services that manufacturing and engineering companies from across Northern Ireland supply. The awards ceremony will take place at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast on Friday, May 13.

Kilkeel based aircraft seating manufacturer, Collins Aerospace is leading the way in this year’s Made in Northern Ireland Awards having been shortlisted in four categories

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.