Comber firm wins Amazon Rural award

Mash Direct was named the Best Rural Food or Drink Business at the Wales and Northern Ireland regional finals of the Rural Business Awards in partnership with Amazon, which took place virtually this year.

Following the impressive achievement at the regional final, Mash Direct will now go on to represent Northern Ireland at the national final of the Rural Business Awards in February 2022.

Mash Direct is a family-run business that began on the Hamilton’s farm in Comber in 2004. With six-generations of farming expertise behind them, the Hamilton family farm grows traditional, heritage vegetables. They then produce quality, convenient ‘field to fork’ vegetable and potato dishes ranging from traditional accompaniments to complete ready-meals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rural Business Awards 2021/2022, held in partnership with Amazon, will mark the Awards’ seventh year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy. The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business with the aim of celebrating the achievements of rural businesses and developing a strong network for rural business owners.

Jack Hamilton, chief executive officer Mash Direct, said: “As a sixth generation family farming enterprise we are very proud to win the regional final of the Rural Business Awards sponsored by Amazon. We are passionate about what we do, and it is a fantastic achievement to be recognised in the regional finals. This award is a testament to the hard work the whole team puts into growing the business. We are looking forward to the national awards and wish everyone the best of luck.”

John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager, Amazon, continued: “I’d like to congratulate all the businesses nominated and wish Mash Direct the best of luck ahead of the national final in February.”

Rural Business Awards co-founder Jemma Clifford, added: “We are very proud to be hosting the seventh annual Rural Business Awards in partnership with Amazon. On behalf of the Rural Business Awards team, I would like to say congratulations to Mash Direct for this well-deserved win and wish them all the best ahead of the national final.”

The Rural Business Awards is the brainchild of Leicestershire businesswomen Anna Price and Jemma Clifford, who wanted to showcase the wealth of entrepreneurial talent in rural areas of Britain.

The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business, with winners in the 13 categories - ranging from Best Rural Start-up and Best Rural Diversification Project; through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and Best Rural Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project - decided by an independent panel of judges drawn from the rural business sector, rural public sector agencies, and rural charitable organisations.

The Rural Business Awards is hosting a series of regional finals in the North, East, Midlands, South West, Wales and Northern Ireland, throughout October 2021, ahead of the National Final next February.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.