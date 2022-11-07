With an expertise in licensing and a strong track record in commercial law, Linus brings with him over 20 years’ experience.

Linus’s experience within the hospitality and leisure sector has been well documented, having acted for notable hoteliers, publicans, off-trade, restaurateurs and acts in the acquisition, disposal, transfer and lease of all types of licensed premises.

Chris Ross, managing partner of McKees, said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Linus Murray as partner at McKees. He brings specialist knowledge and a wealth of skill and experience across a wide range of practice areas.

"He is extremely driven and hungry for success, both for our clients and our own business, so I am confident that he will bolster our already highly specialised teams.

“At McKees, our people are our greatest strength and it is high calibre appointments such as Linus that are fundamental to our ambitious growth strategy which has included two new partners, three solicitors and three trainee solicitors in the last six months, bringing our overall headcount to 56.”

Linus, partner of McKees, added: “I am very excited to enter this new chapter in my career. McKees is a firm I have always had huge respect for and whilst I have worked in competing firms for over 20 years, I’ve always regarded it as one of the best. Due to the nature of our industry, I have also had the opportunity to work closely with the banking team at McKees and their professionalism, expertise, legal prowess and people first culture was a big draw for me.

“A key reason for continued success throughout my career has been the calibre of clients I have worked with and the importance I place on developing client relationships.

"McKees shares this ethos with me and I am confident that through our combined expertise and experience, we will support both our current and new clients throughout these challenging times.

"I’m really looking forward to working with the partners to help strengthen and develop our people and the client services we offer as we look forward to entering 2023 with exciting plans for continued growth and success at McKees.”

