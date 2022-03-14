Community brewery to launch Northern Ireland’s first tap room

Boundary Brewing is the brainchild of Matthew Dick

One of Northern Ireland’s leading independent breweries has announced plans to open the country’s first ever taproom at its brewery in East Belfast through a Community Share Raise.

The internationally recognised Boundary Brewing, a cooperative brewery with more than 1,500 members, plans to open the Taproom later this year and is launching a Community Share Raise to secure £150,000 to help with the fit out costs at the new premises on the Newtownards Road in Belfast.

Located at the brewery, the Taproom will be a community hub, providing a meeting place for sports clubs, running clubs, book groups and community organisations.

The Taproom will offer the Boundary beer along with some beer from other world class breweries. It also has a partnership with Flout Pizza, offering visitors food options to enjoy at the brewery. The community shares start at £100 per share and come with a wide range of benefits.

Boundary Brewing is the brainchild of Matthew Dick, who started the business eight years ago through an initial crowdfunding drive that saw the brewer raise £100,000 from 400 plus members in just eight days, which was then a crowdfunding record.

Several years later, Boundary Brewing offered more shares to its growing community of fans, raising a further £160,000 and attracting hundreds of new members.

Speaking at the launch of the new Community Share Raise, Matthew, said: “Opening a Taproom has been our dream since we brewed our first Boundary beer almost a decade ago and I’m absolutely buzzing that we’re now making that dream a reality.

“If you have fallen head over heels in love with Boundary, or just love beer, and have always wanted a permanent place to come to enjoy the freshest, most interesting beers in Belfast, then this is your opportunity to make a difference.

“If you have been to any of our dozens of popup Taprooms and events and want to help make them a permanent reality right here in Belfast, then join us.

“If you want to help a successful, growing, internationally recognised Brewery from Belfast take its next step, then we’d be delighted to have your support!”

Boundary Brewing is investing a total of £300,000 in the launch of the new Taproom. £150,000 will come from the Community Share Raise and the other £150,000 has already been financed.

