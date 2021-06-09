Conference calls for businesses to upskill employees in preparation for AI

The Reskilling Revolution in the Artificial Intelligence Era: The Case for Digital Upskilling aims to provide relevant digital skills training for employees in preparation for the move to Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology within the work environment.

The online event takes place on Thursday, June 17 from 10am – 1pm and is open to all businesses throughout Northern Ireland.

Michelle Devlin, Head of School of Heath, Early Years and Adult Education at SERC highlighted how Artificial Intelligence effects everyday life from computers and bank accounts to mobile phones and home smart appliances.

SERC’s Chris Mohan, Elaine McKeown and Michelle Devlin

Urging businesses to get involved, she continued: “Artificial Intelligence already impacts our daily lives from a simple “Google” search, logging on to our online banking account or using smart home devices.

“However, more and more businesses are also reaping the benefits of AI whether that’s a small business replacing paper-based processes with digital, using drones, virtual reality or augmented reality or a total transformational change.

“The impact for employees could be devastating, with concerns over job role and security, but by providing relevant digital upskilling training, employers can retain valuable employees minimising uncertainty and job losses.”

Speakers will include leading experts from the field of Artificial Intelligence who will share their knowledge and expertise. SERC will also share the results of their literature review, “Skills and Competencies for the AI Revolution” and an analysis of employer and employee surveys into attitudes towards the introduction of AI into the workplace.

This conference will be of interest to education professionals, AI/technology experts, business owners and their employees and those involved in professional training.

The conference is part of an Erasmus+ KA2 transnational three-year project led by B&PEdTech, Malta and includes Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise & Industry, Malta; Camara de Comercio de Valencia, Spain; and SmartLearning, Denmark and SERC.