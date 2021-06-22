Connex to create 50 jobs in Newry in £4.6m investment

Newry based modular bathroom pods manufacturer Connex Offsite Limited is creating 50 jobs in Newry in a £4.6million investment to help it grow its business in international markets.

Established in 2017, Connex Offsite specialises in the design, offsite fabrication and supply of steel framed bathroom pods for the GB and RoI construction markets.

The new jobs will see the company grow its team from three employees in 2017, to 53 employees by the end of 2022.

Kevin Holland, CEO, Invest NI with Brendan Doherty, Director of Connex Offsite

Welcoming the company’s investment, Kevin Holland, Invest Northern Ireland’s CEO praised the success of the firm highlighting the determination and commitment of the Managing Director and his team of employees.

He continued: “For an early stage SME, Connex has achieved remarkable success over the last three years securing multi-million pound contracts in the RoI and GB markets. This is driven by the ambition and entrepreneurial flair of Connex’s Managing Director, Brendan Doherty.

“We have been working with the company since 2019 when our Southern Regional team offered it business advice and guidance on how to grow its business, support to successfully rebrand and gave it access to the right industry expertise to undertake research into its first pod prototype. Since then, its success is driving the company to increase its workforce in Newry with the creation of 50 highly skilled jobs.

“Once in place, the jobs will provide a welcome boost to the Newry, Mourne & Down District Council area and contribute over £1.3million in additional annual salaries to the Northern Ireland economy.”

Invest NI has offered the company £355,000 of support towards the 50 jobs and a marketing development grant to help it explore new markets and develop its brand.

28 of the jobs are in place with skilled trades, admin and designer roles still to be recruited.

Managing Director of Connex, Brendan Doherty said he was delighted

He continued: “We have an ambitious five year growth strategy which will position Connex as the premier UK supplier of bathroom pods.

“We have seen huge growth in recent months; Covid-19 has forced restrictions on the level of labour on a construction site, which has been a catalyst for a shift to modular construction.

“Our pods are completely finished in a controlled environment at our site in Newry, shrink wrapped on the factory floor and are shipped to construction sites, which helps reduce the numbers of trades required on site.

“Last year, we finished a major refurbishment of our Newry factory and we have just finalised the purchase of an additional 45,000 sq ft facility opposite our current building, which will enable our production capacity to significantly increase per annum to meet projected demand.”

Connex Offsite’s services are proving very attractive to companies such as London based property developer Mount Anvil with a recent £3million contract secured to deliver pods for its Royal Eden Docks scheme in London.

“This new investment and expansion of our team will help us build on our London success and target opportunities in the high rise residential, hotel and student accommodation sectors, particularly in the GB and RoI markets whilst also exploring opportunities in North America,” added Brendan.

Invest Northern Ireland works with individuals, companies and organisations in manufacturing and tradable services which show the ambition and commitment to grow by being more innovative, more entrepreneurial and more internationally focused. Invest NI’s resources are focused on assisting our clients to improve competitiveness, increase innovation, promote a stronger international focus and create more positive attitudes to enterprise.

