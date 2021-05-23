Consumers encouraged to spend and share local gift cards to support businesses reopening in Northern Ireland

Paul Doherty from Toytown

The campaign in Enniskillen, Belfast, Antrim, Causeway Coast & Glens and Strabane, asks consumers to share where they have spent their local gift card. Customers are also urged to like or follow Town and City Gift Cards on Twitter or Facebook and tag the company, to be put into a prize draw to win a £100 Town and City Gift Card of their choice.

Retail footfall in Northern Ireland in the week to May 1 increased by 46% following the easing of lockdown restrictions on the April 30.

The reopening of restaurants, cafés and bars in Northern Ireland on the April 30 positively impacted on overall UK seated diner reservations on Saturday, May 1, at 71% of the equivalent Saturday in 2019 and up 9% from the previous week.

However, the NHBF found that 10% of hair, beauty and barbering businesses have closed their doors for good during the pandemic, with an average loss of 45% of 2019 turnover.

Over 6,803 Town and City Gift Cards were purchased in NI in 2020, at a value of £305,845.00. Each gift card can be spent with a variety of businesses in a particular town or city - from retail and leisure to hospitality and services - and are designed to make it easy for customers to shop local, keeping money locked into an area and supporting businesses.

However in people tend to spend more when they redeem the cards (up to 65% more) so the true value for NI in terms of money retained is considerably more.

A business that has seen spend through its local Town and City Gift Cards scheme following the reopening of non-essential retail in Northern Ireland is Toytown in Enniskillen.

Paul Doherty from Toytown in Enniskillen said: “We reopened on the April 30 and it’s going very well so far. We’ve adapted the shopping experience with a one way system and customers say that they feel safe shopping with us. Of course, it has been a difficult time for non-essential retailers, but I think people are more inclined to shop locally now.

“Enniskillen has embraced the Enniskillen Gift Card because the whole town is involved. With some gift cards, you are limited where you can use it, but there are lots of shops and places where you can use the Enniskillen Gift Card. Many local employers use it for their staff as rewards and incentives too.

“We tend to get lots of new customers with the gift card because when you receive the card, you go online and see where it can be spent, and we’ve seen a lot more being used lately as the gift card has gathered momentum. The best thing for us about the gift card is that it brings people through the door, and maybe they see we stock a certain item or they spot something for another occasion and they think ‘I must go back there’. The gift card brings people through the door and it’s down to us to encourage them to come back.”

The popularity of Town and City Gift Cards is attributed to the rise in use of multi-store gift cards and local shopping. The Gift Card and Voucher Association found that retail spend fell by 3.6% in 2020, the biggest drop in 50 years. Gift cards, however, remain popular. 76.3% have purchased a gift card in the last three years and uncertainty in UK retail has increased the popularity of multi-store gift cards, at 39.4% of gift cards in March 2021 vs. 32.4% in December 2020.

Self-gifting of gift cards is on the rise, with 31.8% purchasing a gift card for self-use over the past three years. 17.1% of gift card purchasers said supporting local businesses or the high street was a reason for them buying a gift card for themselves, increasing to 25.2% for 25-44 year olds. 19 new Town and City Gift Card programmes launched across the UK and Ireland between August and December 2020, as places sought to make local shopping easier, tapping into the desire to support local.

The new Spend It campaign from Miconex is part of its client success programme, helping places to maximise success for their programmes with multi-channel marketing campaigns.

Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex, added: “Customers have taken the first step and purchased a local gift card, now is the time to spend it. A Town and City Gift Card is a piece of potential. The potential to support a small, independent business who has struggled through the last year. The potential to keep money locked into where you live and the potential to safeguard jobs, livelihoods and the vibrancy of where you live.