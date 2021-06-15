Copywriter, Tall Paul, shortlisted for NI Tech Business Awards

Freelance NI Copywriter Paul Malone

Freelance Belfast copywriter Paul Malone from Tall Paul Marketing has been shortlisted in the Marketing Project of the Year category at the prestigious 2021 Digital DNA Awards.

Now in their sixth year, the Digital DNA Awards are a major highlight on the tech calendar and have been described as the most important and highly sought after awards for companies and individuals working within the fast growing and highly competitive tech industry in Northern Ireland.

Recognising success across 13 categories, The Digital DNA Awards, held in partnership with MCS Group, celebrate the best of the NI tech industry across three key areas; Project, Individual and Company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marketing Project of the Year category recognises marketers that have enjoyed considerable success with their digital marketing strategy.

Tall Paul Marketing is joined on the list by some of Northern Ireland’s most successful digital marketers.

Newry-born content marketing expert Paul Malone, who is now living in Belfast, said: “It’s been a challenging year for everyone, so this has been great news personally and professionally for me.”

Speaking about his marketing project, Paul says he set himself an ambitious goal last year which was to get to the top of Google search results.

He achieved that goal in just nine months, a feat that has led to an influx of enquiries for his content writing, blog writing and copywriting services.

He continued: “We all know how important Google is. It can make or break a business at times.

“So it was with that in mind that I decided to be a guinea pig and focussed on creating long-form, engaging and informative blog content.

“The more content I published, the higher I ranked on Google, which was absolutely brilliant for my business.”

Whilst Covid restrictions mean a full return to an in-person celebration will not be possible until 2022, organisers have confirmed a small live audience will be present in Belfast’s Ormeau Baths on Thursday, July 1 2021. However viewers can register to watch the show for free.

Paul, who is also the founder of breaking news website, Newry Times: www.newrytimes.com which he founded in 2011, continued: “I won’t be able to get suited and booted for the glitzy ceremony, but I’ll be tuning in online to watch the show with everyone else.”

Simon Bailie, CEO of Digital DNA, emphasised the importance of the Digital DNA Awards and said he is excited about the return of a live audience.

“The Digital DNA Awards have become an important part of the NI Tech sector.

“We are thrilled that we can bring this year’s event to such a significant venue as Ormeau Baths, which has played a central role in the growth of the tech sector here in recent years.

“It’s also fantastic that we can bring back an element of our live audience, which will help create that unique atmosphere of a Digital DNA event,” he adds.

Despite the challenging business environment over the past 12 months, the tech industry in Northern Ireland has continued to grow, with organisers confirming nominations for the 13 categories were as strong as ever.

Sean Devlin, Associate Director at MCS Group, explained: “After the year that it has been, the 2021 shortlisted nominations will have deserved the recognition as the competition has been stronger than ever. Personally, I can’t wait to celebrate the best and brightest in the technology industry in Northern Ireland!”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.