Cordovan Capital Management announces Greenview investment

Daniel Anderson, partner at Cordovan, Sharon Patterson, group operations director at Greenview, Michael Burke, CEO of Greenview and Mike Irvine, partner at Cordovan

Following successful investments in Spanwall Group, Mercury Telematics (now trading as Cubo) and Powdertech, this is the fourth deal closed by Cordovan’s institutional investment vehicle, Cordovan Capital Partners II, and the 13th investment made by the group overall.

Established in 2016, Greenview delivers mechanical, electrical, heating and sustainable energy solutions to a range of public and private sector customers across the UK and Ireland.

Headquartered in Northern Ireland, the firm employs over 300 full time staff across the group.

Cordovan partner Daniel Anderson, said: “Greenview’s experienced management team and exceptional track record of contract delivery and service quality will ensure the company continues to grow and develop in the coming years.

“As a provider of sustainable energy solutions, Greenview will play a critical role in the UK and Ireland’s drive to net zero and the decarbonisation of the economy. We look forward to working with CEO Michael Burke and his team on the next stage in Greenview’s journey.”

Michael Burke, founder and CEO at Greenview, added: “We are thrilled to have completed this investment into the company which will allow Greenview to continue to expand its operations. The investment from Cordovan represents a new chapter in Greenview’s story as it continues to grow and further establish its brand and service offering across the UK and Ireland.”