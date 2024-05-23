Corn Flakes recall: Kellogg's are recalling Chocolate Flavour Corn Flakes as product 'unsafe to eat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kellogg’s is recalling Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour because they may contain small hard lumps of food which makes the product unsafe to eat

What has happened

Kellogg’s has issued a recall on packets of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour saying the packets may contain “small hard lumps of food” formed inside the product making it unsafe to eat.

The recall includes 450g packets all with the best before date from December 6, 2024 until April 28, 2025.

Kellogg’s recalls Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour because of small hard lumps of food

The Food Standards Agency issued a food alert saying ‘This product may contain small hard lumps of food which makes it unsafe to eat’

The original, plain Corn Flakes products have not been impacted by the recall, nor has any other Kellogg product.

In the recall notice, Kellogg’s said: “We have become aware of a very low level of small hard lumps forming in our new Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour.

These hard lumps of food could cause dental harm or be a choking hazard and as a precaution we are recalling this product.”

What has the company said

A spokesperson said: “Making good food which is safe and high quality is our number on priority at Kellanova.

Clusters of cereal forming during production can be a normal occurrence and these usually break up when eaten or placed in milk.

But, when we spotted that hard lumps of cereal were forming in a very small amount of our new Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour cereal, we took the decision to recall all product.

“It’s important to say that the risk of injury from these hard lumps of chocolate cereal is minimal but we’re not willing to compromise on quality or safety. We are asking customers

and consumers to dispose of any product they have and contact us for a refund.

We have also let the regulator know about this issue and are working with them on next steps.”

What does the Food Standard Agency say about product recalls and withdrawals

If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.

Advice to consumers