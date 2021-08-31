Corporate law firm invests in the future with associate appointments

Claire McGoldrick and Áine Hughes have been promoted within the Litigation and Dispute Resolution team, Hannah McDaid and Victoria Taylor become associates in Banking, while Rob Tubman takes up the new role in the Employment department.

Additionally, Tanya Sturgeon has been appointed as an associate within Restructuring and Insolvency, with Deirdre St John also becoming an associate in the Environment team.

ALG in Belfast is currently made up of 114 lawyers and business support professionals and is led by a team of 17 partners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Thompson with new ALG associates: Rob Tubman, Hannah McDaid, Victoria Taylor, Deirdre St John, Claire McGoldrick, Áine Hughes and Tanya Sturgeon

Michael Neill, head of ALG’s Belfast office, said that the recent appointments form part of the firm’s ongoing investment across both the Belfast and Dublin offices.

“These appointments come in response to the firm’s commitment to the ongoing growth and success of the Belfast office during what has been an extremely challenging period for the Northern Ireland business community,” he added.

“As we look towards economic recovery, our clients will demand unwavering energy, adaptability and industry know-how as well as technical expertise from our more senior lawyers, and these seven new appointments at associate level very much live up to that.

“We are proud to have such a breadth of talent across our entire team of lawyers and business support professionals in the Belfast office.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.