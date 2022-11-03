Cost of Living: Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest for 14 years

The Bank of England has announced an interest rate rise

The Bank's base rate will rise to 3% from 2.25%, its highest for 14 years, and decision makers warned that more hikes are likely. It will help pile around £3,000 per year on to mortgage bills for those households that are set to renew their mortgages, the Bank said.

The Bank also warned that the UK could be on course for the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s. Gross domestic product (GDP) could shrink for every quarter for two years, with growth only coming back in the middle of 2024.