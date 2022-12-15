Beatrice Orchard, senior policy and public affairs manager with the Trussell Trust, said: "The cost of living emergency is impacting all of us, but for people on the lowest incomes, it’s simply impossible."November’s easing rate of inflation from a 41-year-high of 11.1% in October to to 10.7% prompted some experts to declare the worst of the cost of living crisis has passed.

But falling inflation does not mean prices are dropping – just that they are not rising as quickly; food inflation hit a 45-year high last month of 16.4%.

Ms Orchard, of the Wiltshire based Trussell Trust, expects it to distribute 7,000 emergency food parcels daily from October to March.“For the first time, need for emergency food is outstripping donations as the cost of living emergency is leading to a drastic increase in the number of people turning to food banks for support," she told the News Letter.

Food waiting in boxes for people to collect from a food bank. While British inflation slowed in November 2022, there is no sign that the same is happening to food inflation.

"With donations not meeting the amount of food that is being distributed, food banks are having to purchase twice as much food this year as they normally would and this is costing them £1,400 a month on average.”

This is putting extra strain on food banks. Her network distributed 1.3m emergency parcels from April to September - a record for the period.The Chancellor’s decision to increase benefits in line with inflation from April is welcome, she said, but they are calling on the government to urgently consider bridging the gap between the November Cost of Living payment and the April uplift.