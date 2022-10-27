Cost of living crisis: Women Demand Better protest rally to take place at Belfast City Hall

Unite the Union members during a protest in March outside Duncrue Road Belfast City Council offices in an attempt to get better working conditions and wages due to the rising costs of living. Photo by Presseye/Philip Magowan

Union representatives from NIC-ICTU, Unite, CWU and GMB urged a large turnout at noon on Saturday for the ‘Women Demand Better’ rally.

A press conference held today heard demands for real action on the cost of living emergency, which is forcing women and children into housing need at a time when vital services are being cut.

Clare Moore, equality and social affairs officer with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, said: “I applaud Unite and its members for launching the Women Demand Better campaign. For too long, women have been at the sharp end of austerity measures and cuts to public services as well as being more likely to be in low-paid and insecure work.”

Unite regional coordinating officer Susan Fitzgerald said: “Women were still reeling from the impact of austerity when the Covid-19 pandemic arrived quickly followed by spiralling inflation. Now, as the cost-of-living crisis bites ever harder, women and working people across Northern Ireland are fighting back – making the arguments for resources in their communities, and for real pay increases on picket lines. After 25 years of devolved government, politicians should be in no doubt, we’re no longer asking – we are demanding better.”